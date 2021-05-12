France says warplanes escorted by Russian jet over Black Sea were on observation mission

France says warplanes escorted by Russian jet over Black Sea were on observation missionReuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:08 IST
The French defence ministry said a Russian jet escorted three French military planes over the Black Sea on Tuesday and on Wednesday.
They were on an observation mission in international airspace, it said. Earlier on Wednesday, Russia's defence ministry was cited by Interfax news agency as saying that Russia had scrambled a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet to escort two French fighter jets and a refuelling aircraft over the Black Sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia holds naval drills as U.S. vessel heads to Black Sea
Russia holds naval drills as U.S. vessel moves to Black Sea
Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.
Clinical trial showed 2-DG drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients, reduces supplemental oxygen dependence: Defence ministry.
DRDO developed anti-COViD drug 2-DG comes in powder form in sachet; is taken orally by dissolving it in water: Defence Ministry.