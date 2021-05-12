COVID-19-Allahabad HC asks UP govt to respond to allegations of mismanagement of oxygen, beds

Left Menu

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to respond to the allegations of mismanagement in availability of oxygen, beds and medcines required for the treatment of serious Covid-19 patients.Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi and Manish Mathur of the Lucknow Bench of the High Court was dealing with the PIL which also said that audit of the oxygen and supply of medicines in the State was required to be done so that they are properly utilised.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to respond to the allegations of mismanagement in availability of oxygen, beds and medcines required for the treatment of serious Covid-19 patients.

Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi and Manish Mathur of the Lucknow Bench of the High Court was dealing with the PIL which also said that audit of the oxygen and supply of medicines in the State was required to be done so that they are properly utilised. “We direct the counsel for the opposite parties to seek instructions in the matter”, said the bench which declined the submission of the state government not to entertain the PIL as the High Court at Allahabad was already seized of the same issues in a suo motu matter. The PIL before the Lucknow Bench has been filed by one H P Gupta and the bench after going through the sudmissions made by the lawyers of the parties fixed May 18 as the next date of hearing.

Apart from raising plight of the Covid patients, the petitioner's counsel Dr V K Singh submitted that a make shift hospital be established in the new premises in the high court at Gomti Nagar with all facilities in order to cater need of the lawyers, their family members, judicial officers and staffs.

In the PIL, the petitioner alleged failure of the government to tackle the situation in prompt and effective manner. “Since the government has failed in protecting the life of its citizens for want of proper, timely and effective treatment in hospitals and otherwise, it is necessary that the court should intervene in the matter and issue stringent directions to the government authorities to take immediate and effective steps to deal with the situation” the petitioner's lawyer submitted. The petitioner also demanded installation of Pressure Swing Adsorption ( PSA) oxyen plant from PM care fund in Uttar Pradesh to ensure supply of oxygen at the earliest time .

