J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:34 IST
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of various religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestinians and described it as sheer violation of basic human rights.

The MMU, led by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq, condemned the bombing and killings of Palestinians by ''oppressive Israeli and Zionist forces''. “The MMU also strongly denounced that attack on innocent worshippers inside Masjid Al-Aqsa in occupied Jerusalem that too in the holy month of Ramadan and on the night of Laylat-ul-Qadr,” it said in a statement.

“This attack by Israel is inhuman and exposed the nefarious motives of the occupier Zionist regime, which is to evict Palestinians from their home and usurp their land. The MMU expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs,” the statement said.

The religious grouping also stressed upon global human rights organisations, United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Countries to take steps to ensure protection of the people of Palestine.

