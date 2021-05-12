Left Menu

Israeli army: Soldier killed in anti-tank missile attack

Six Israelis, including three women and a child, were killed by rocket fire, and dozens of people were wounded.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:48 IST
Israeli army: Soldier killed in anti-tank missile attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Israeli army says that a soldier was killed in an anti-tank missile attack near the Gaza Strip, the first military death in three days of fighting with Hamas.

The army identified the soldier killed in Wednesday morning's attack as Staff Sgt. Omer Tabib, 21. An officer and another soldier were wounded in the attack.

Rockets streamed out of Gaza and Israel pounded the territory with airstrikes Wednesday as the most severe outbreak of violence since a 2014 war took on many hallmarks of that devastating 50-day conflict, with dozens killed and no resolution in sight.

Palls of gray smoke rose in Gaza, as Israeli airstrikes levelled two apartment towers and hammered the militant group's multiple security installations, destroying the central police compound.

In Israel, barrages of hundreds of rockets fired by Gaza's Hamas rulers and other militants at times overwhelmed missile defenses and brought air raid sirens and explosions echoing across Tel Aviv, Israel's biggest metropolitan area, and other cities.

The death toll in Gaza rose to 48 Palestinians, including 14 children and three women, according to the Health Ministry. More than 300 people have been wounded, including 86 children and 39 women. Six Israelis, including three women and a child, were killed by rocket fire, and dozens of people were wounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal investigates mass gathering of football fans amid pandemic

Portugals government said on Wednesday it was investigating how a mass gathering of thousands of Sporting fans celebrating their club being crowned Portuguese champions got out of hand. On Tuesday evening, thousands of elated soccer fans sp...

FACTBOX-Global big banks plot back-to-office plans as vaccines roll out

The biggest banks in the world plan to re-open their offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling COVID-19 cases in major financial hubs, after sending most employees home early last year to help stem the spread of the c...

Demi Lovato will investigate UFOs in upcoming docuseries

American singer-actor Demi Lovato is set to star in a four-part limited unscripted series on Peacock, where she will investigate UFO reports. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series titled Unidentified with Demi Lovato follows the 2...

J'khand extends lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till May 27

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended the lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions,including 7 days mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, till May 27 amid a surge in COVID- 19 cases, officials said.The rest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021