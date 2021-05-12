COVID: Reliance Foundation contributes Rs 5 cr to Uttarakhand Disaster Mang Authority

COVID: Reliance Foundation contributes Rs 5 cr to Uttarakhand Disaster Mang AuthorityPTI | Dehradun/Newdelhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:12 IST
Reliance Foundation on Wednesday contributed Rs 5 crore to Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority as a support for COVID-19 relief measures.
Thanking Reliance Foundation and Anant Ambani for the contribution, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said it will strengthen the fight against the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
