Left Menu

Centre should have brought out global tenders for one-stop COVID vaccine procurement: Rajasthan CM

Demanding free vaccination for every citizen of the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said it would be better if the Central government, instead of the state governments, would have brought out global tenders for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:15 IST
Centre should have brought out global tenders for one-stop COVID vaccine procurement: Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Demanding free vaccination for every citizen of the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said it would be better if the Central government, instead of the state governments, would have brought out global tenders for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. In a series of tweets, Gehlot said a one-stop procurement would be better for all states.

"Due to lack of COVID vaccine in the country, many states are taking out global tenders to get vaccines from other countries. It would have been better if the central government had taken out the global tender and bought the vaccine and distributed it in the states and later would have taken payment from the state governments," the Rajasthan Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi. "However, the demand of the citizens is that the vaccine of this deadly pandemic, like other vaccines, should be provided completely free of cost by the Central Government. This will lead to a system of one-stop procurement which would be better for all states," he added.

Many states across the country have reported a shortage of vaccines, especially for the 18 years to 44 years age group. Earlier today, the Delhi government said it was forced to shut down 100 vaccination sites over 17 schools that administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN due to a dearth of supply from the manufacturer. On May 7, the Maharashtra government also said they are receiving no supply of COVAXIN from the manufactures. States like Chhattisgarh and West Bengal have also reported a shortage of vaccines. Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to import COVID vaccine from credible sources globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden seeks consensus with Republicans as Trump critic ousted

President Joe Biden held his first White House meeting with Republican leaders from Congress on Wednesday in search of common ground on his proposals to spend trillions of dollars on U.S. infrastructure, education and childcare. Biden, a De...

Time for govt to understand there's more to life than image building: Anupam Kher on COVID efforts

It is important to hold the government responsible for what is happening in the country in the wake of the second Covid wave, actor Anupam Kher said on Wednesday while asserting that public criticism towards authorities is valid in lots of ...

Portugal investigates mass gathering of football fans amid pandemic

Portugals government said on Wednesday it was investigating how a mass gathering of thousands of Sporting fans celebrating their club being crowned Portuguese champions got out of hand. On Tuesday evening, thousands of elated soccer fans sp...

FACTBOX-Global big banks plot back-to-office plans as vaccines roll out

The biggest banks in the world plan to re-open their offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling COVID-19 cases in major financial hubs, after sending most employees home early last year to help stem the spread of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021