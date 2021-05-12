Senior official says Hamas ready to stop attacks on Israel 'on mutual basis' - Russia

Senior official says Hamas ready to stop attacks on Israel 'on mutual basis' - RussiaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:20 IST
A Senior Hamas official said the Islamist group was ready to halt attacks against Israel on a "mutual basis", the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
It also quoted the Hamas official as telling a Russian deputy foreign minister that the international community should press Israel to stop using force at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.
