White House labor task force to hold first meeting on Thursday

The White House labor task force, headed by Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to meet for the first time on Thursday, according to a U.S. Labor Department spokesperson. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will serve as vice chair of the group and will attend the meeting in person, the spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden last month signed an executive order to create the task force to promote labor organizing at a time when just over 6 percent of U.S. private-sector workers belong to unions. Its goals include facilitating worker organizing around the United States, increasing union membership and addressing challenges to labor organizing in underserved communities. Biden's executive order directed the task force to devise a set of recommendations within 180 days to address two key issues: How existing policies can promote labor organizing in the federal government, and looking at necessary new policies and the associated regulatory challenges.

The task force also includes more than 20 heads of agencies and Cabinet officials including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, White House economic advisers Cecilia Rouse and Brian Deese and White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy.

