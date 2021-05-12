Israeli strike brings down most of Gaza high-rise building

Israeli strike brings down most of Gaza high-rise buildingPTI | Gazacity | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:30 IST
Israeli airstrikes toppled most of a massive high-rise building in central Gaza City on Wednesday, in the latest escalation in Israel-Hamas fighting.
The collapse was broadcast on Israeli TV channels, with commentators predicting Gaza militants would respond with a rocket barrage.
Hamas militants fired scores of rockets at the Tel Aviv metro area on Tuesday, after airstrikes toppled another Gaza high-rise.
