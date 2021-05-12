Pentagon chief reiterates "ironclad" support to Israel in call with counterpart

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday reiterated the United States' "ironclad support" for Israel in a call with his Israeli counterpart, the Pentagon said.

"Secretary Austin conveyed the Department’s ironclad support for Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself and its people," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

"(Austin) reiterated the importance of all involved parties to take steps to restore calm," Kirby added.

