Iranian without valid documents arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:34 IST
Iranian without valid documents arrested
An Iranian, who was eking out a living by strumming a guitar and singing songs in the streets, was arrested here on Wednesday for not carrying proper travel papers and overstaying in the country, police said.

The 39-year-old Iran national was picked up by the police based on information that a person carrying a guitar was moving about in a suspicious manner, a police press release said.

He did not possess a valid passport and visa, it said.

He had landed in India in 2018 on a tourist visa and travelled to Delhi and Goa and came to Mahabalipuram near here recently, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

