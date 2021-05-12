Left Menu

Oxygen situation at GMCH grim, take steps to improve it: HC to Goa govt

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:48 IST
Oxygen situation at GMCH grim, take steps to improve it: HC to Goa govt

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the availability of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was grim, and asked the state government to take corrective steps.

It was hearing a bunch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by various entities (individuals and organisations).

The bench comprising Justices Nitin W Sambre and M S Sonak said the state government has to ensure that the GMCH is supplied with the required amount of medical oxygen.

''The situation of oxygen at Goa Medical College is quite grim. We have long passed the stage of determining whether patients are suffering from the lack of oxygen or not,'' the court observed.

Asserting that oxygen supply should be made available to the patients in GMCH, the judges said that the right to life is a fundamental one guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution.

''There is, therefore, a corresponding duty cast on the State to ensure that this life is not extinguished on account of inability on the part of the State to supply oxygen to these unfortunate victims of the pandemic,'' the court said.

The state officials repeatedly assured us that there was sufficient oxygen available but the problem was mainly of logistics of the supply chain, it said.

''At this stage, we do not wish to go into the projections of oxygen requirement made by the Under Secretary on one hand and the Dean on the other, though, prima facie we are inclined to go by the projections of the Dean who is actually functioning from the GMC and each day witnessing the catastrophe unfolding before his eyes,'' the bench said.

In any case, we feel that such logistical problems must be got over at the earliest so that this tragedy of victims gasping for breath in the presence of their near and dear ones and in several cases even dying for want of necessary oxygen supply is arrested at the earliest, the court observed.

''Goa will have to and is hereby directed to take all necessary steps to ensure that such logistical difficulties are overcome at the earliest and there are no casualties for want of a supply of oxygen to the pandemic victims,'' it said.

PTI RPS NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-'She's a hero': Liz Cheney down but not out in Wyoming after crossing Trump

When lifelong Wyoming Republican Tage Benson and Democrat Chamois Andersen met for the first time at the Owl in the Attic antiques store in Laramie this past weekend, they quickly put their political differences aside. Their home states emb...

Pro-Russian lawmaker leaves Ukraine prosecutors after reading charges

Viktor Medvedchuk, the Kremlins most prominent ally in Ukraine, left the office of the Prosecutor General on Wednesday after reading the charges against him without being detained, Interfax news agency reported. Ukrainian authorities on Tue...

More violence ‘last thing Yemen needs’, peace ‘only way’ to resolve crises

Mark Lowcock, who also serves as Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said via videoconference that the war is ultimately behind the risk of famine, the spread of disease and economic collapse. With millions of people on the ...

Blinken in call with Israeli PM Netanyahu voiced concern over rocket attacks on Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, as hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants have escalated to thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021