Norway drops AstraZeneca vaccine, J&J remains on hold

Norway will not resume the use of COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca, while a decision on whether to start using inoculations made by Johnson & Johnson's remains on hold, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.

A government-appointed commission had recommended that both vaccines should be excluded from Norway's vaccination programme due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)