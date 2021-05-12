Left Menu

COVID-19 spurt in J-K, Odisha, Uttarakhand 'matter of concern', says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday expressed concern over the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in eight states and Union Territories, and said the pace of surge is worrisome.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:54 IST
COVID-19 spurt in J-K, Odisha, Uttarakhand 'matter of concern', says Harsh Vardhan
Dr Harsh Vardhan interacting with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday expressed concern over the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in eight states and Union Territories, and said the pace of surge is worrisome. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, these states/UT are depicting a high growth rate in the number of daily cases, higher mortality, very high and growing positivity rate.

"The growing cases in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttarakhand is a matter of concern. Cases are increasing again in Punjab and other variants are being found apart from the UK variant. In Haryana and Bihar, the rate of Covid positive has increased. Cases are increasing very rapidly in Jammu and Kashmir and different variants are being found there. However, the situation in Telangana is getting a little better," the Minister said while interacting with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries of 8 states/UT including--Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana. Dr Harsh Vardhan said that there has been a very rapid increase in the number of cases across the country, which has increased the pressure on health services in the last few weeks.

"But, despite the pressure, everyone has patiently tried to intensify the fight against COVID-91. A total of 3,48,412 COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. But, it is a matter of satisfaction for us that 3,55,338 people have been cured. We have to keep this pace constantly so that gradually the number of active cases is reduced," he said. Underscoring the critical importance of vaccination drive, the minister observed, "Vaccination is our biggest weapon in the fight against COVID19".

He added that India is the fastest country globally to reach the landmark of 17 cr doses in 114 days. He thanked all the states and UTs for their contribution in achieving this feat. He also pointed out that of this, while 13.66 crore people have been administered the first dose, the second dose has been administered to only 3.86 crore people. "Hence it is very important that we first focus more on second dose vaccinations. States should not lose sight of those who are to get the second dose of the COVID vaccine. 70 per cent at a minimum ought to be allocated to meet the requirement of the second dose, while 30 per cent ought to be reserved for the first dose," Dr Harsh Vardhan said and urged states to ensure that the healthcare workers and frontline workers are fully vaccinated, as they form the vulnerable categories.

With 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported another grim record of the highest single-day death toll in one day, as per data from the union health ministry. The last record was reported on May 7, with 4,187 deaths. A total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and 3,55,338 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938.

This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths. There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-'She's a hero': Liz Cheney down but not out in Wyoming after crossing Trump

When lifelong Wyoming Republican Tage Benson and Democrat Chamois Andersen met for the first time at the Owl in the Attic antiques store in Laramie this past weekend, they quickly put their political differences aside. Their home states emb...

Pro-Russian lawmaker leaves Ukraine prosecutors after reading charges

Viktor Medvedchuk, the Kremlins most prominent ally in Ukraine, left the office of the Prosecutor General on Wednesday after reading the charges against him without being detained, Interfax news agency reported. Ukrainian authorities on Tue...

More violence ‘last thing Yemen needs’, peace ‘only way’ to resolve crises

Mark Lowcock, who also serves as Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said via videoconference that the war is ultimately behind the risk of famine, the spread of disease and economic collapse. With millions of people on the ...

Blinken in call with Israeli PM Netanyahu voiced concern over rocket attacks on Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, as hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants have escalated to thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021