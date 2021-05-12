Lavrov, Blinken agree to meet in Reykjavik on May 20 -Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone and have agreed to meet in Reykjavik on May 20 on the sidelines of the Arctic Council, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

They also discussed a potential summit, according to the readout of the call.

