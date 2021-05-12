Yellow ration card holders in Uttarakhand to get additional foodgrains

Yellow ration card holders in Uttarakhand to get additional foodgrainsPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:54 IST
Ten lakh yellow ration card holders in Uttarakhand will be provided additional quantities of foodgrains for three months under the Rajya Khadyanna Yojana in view of the Covid-19 situation, the state government said on Wednesday.
Yellow ration card holders who get 7.5 kg of foodgrains under the scheme at present will get 20 kg of foodgrains for three months.
The decision has been taken in view of COVID-19 at the behest of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, an official release here said.
Ten kilograms of rice and 10 kg of wheat will be given to the yellow card holders at the rate of Rs 8.60 and Rs 11 per kg respectively for the months of May, June and July under the scheme, it said.
The rations for the ongoing month will be distributed among the beneficiaries from May 18.
