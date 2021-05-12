Left Menu

Clear files of health department without delay: Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:03 IST
Clear files of health department without delay: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday directed officials of the Finance Department to give topmost priority to clear files of the health sector for augmenting the states fight against the pandemic.

After being sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Monday, Sarma, who was the health minister in the previous dispensation, had said the ongoing battle against COVID-19 would be the biggest focus of the government.

At a meeting with officials of the Finance Department meeting where Finance Minister Ajanta Neog was present, the chief minister asked them to clear the files without any delay to strenghten the governments proactive measures against the pandemic.

Sarma also instructed the department to expedite the release of funds for welfare schemes, a government release said.

Asserting that the momentum of development of a state depends to a great extent on its finance department, he wanted the officials to seamlessly continue with the best practices implemented over the last five years for sustaining the good fiscal health of the state.

He also asked the officials to include more beneficiaries under the ambit of the Orunodoi scheme, besides releasing funds under SVAYEM scheme for the empowerment of youth.

Under the Orunodoi scheme launched in October last year, financial assistance of Rs 850 would be provided through Direct Benefit Transfer to around 17 lakh families in the state. Women being the primary caretakers of the family will be the beneficiaries.

On the distribution of scooties under the Banikanta Kakati Merit Award of the Pragyan Bharati scheme, the chief minister directed the department to complete the modalities to carry forward the scheme and distribute the remaining two-wheelers among girl students on an urgent basis.

At the meeting, Sarma also asked Principal Secretary Finance Samir Sinha to take the lead in assessing the existing vacancies in government departments to enable the state government to take up pragmatic steps for recruiting one lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-'She's a hero': Liz Cheney down but not out in Wyoming after crossing Trump

When lifelong Wyoming Republican Tage Benson and Democrat Chamois Andersen met for the first time at the Owl in the Attic antiques store in Laramie this past weekend, they quickly put their political differences aside. Their home states emb...

Pro-Russian lawmaker leaves Ukraine prosecutors after reading charges

Viktor Medvedchuk, the Kremlins most prominent ally in Ukraine, left the office of the Prosecutor General on Wednesday after reading the charges against him without being detained, Interfax news agency reported. Ukrainian authorities on Tue...

More violence ‘last thing Yemen needs’, peace ‘only way’ to resolve crises

Mark Lowcock, who also serves as Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said via videoconference that the war is ultimately behind the risk of famine, the spread of disease and economic collapse. With millions of people on the ...

Blinken in call with Israeli PM Netanyahu voiced concern over rocket attacks on Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, as hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants have escalated to thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021