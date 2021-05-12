Left Menu

Jailed Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim taken to Rohtak PGIMS following 'blood pressure fluctuation'

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh took ill Wednesday and was moved to PGIMS Rohtak on the advice of prison doctors, officials said.The 53-year-old chief of the Sirsa-headquartered sect would be kept under the observation of a team of doctors in the government hospital, the officials in the prisons department said.Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who has been lodged in Rohtaks Sunaria jail since 2017 following his conviction for raping his two women disciples, was examined by the doctors at the high-security prison after he complained of blood pressure-related issues, the officials said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:28 IST
Jailed Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim taken to Rohtak PGIMS following 'blood pressure fluctuation'

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh took ill Wednesday and was moved to PGIMS Rohtak on the advice of prison doctors, officials said.

The 53-year-old chief of the Sirsa-headquartered sect would be kept under the observation of a team of doctors in the government hospital, the officials in the prisons department said.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who has been lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail since 2017 following his conviction for raping his two women disciples, was examined by the doctors at the high-security prison after he complained of blood pressure-related issues, the officials said. After being examined by the jail doctors, he was taken to PGIMS at Rohtak for better observation and management, they said.

''He had some fluctuation in his blood pressure. On the advice of (prison) doctors, he was taken to PGIMS Rohtak,'' Haryana's Director General of Prisons Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor told PTI over the phone.

Security has been tightened at the hospital, a police official from Rohtak told PTI, adding the sect chief had been kept in a separate ward.

The dera chief was in August 2017 sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the rape case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-'She's a hero': Liz Cheney down but not out in Wyoming after crossing Trump

When lifelong Wyoming Republican Tage Benson and Democrat Chamois Andersen met for the first time at the Owl in the Attic antiques store in Laramie this past weekend, they quickly put their political differences aside. Their home states emb...

Pro-Russian lawmaker leaves Ukraine prosecutors after reading charges

Viktor Medvedchuk, the Kremlins most prominent ally in Ukraine, left the office of the Prosecutor General on Wednesday after reading the charges against him without being detained, Interfax news agency reported. Ukrainian authorities on Tue...

More violence ‘last thing Yemen needs’, peace ‘only way’ to resolve crises

Mark Lowcock, who also serves as Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said via videoconference that the war is ultimately behind the risk of famine, the spread of disease and economic collapse. With millions of people on the ...

Blinken in call with Israeli PM Netanyahu voiced concern over rocket attacks on Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, as hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants have escalated to thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021