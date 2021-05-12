State Dept says Blinken to meet Russia's Lavrov in Iceland next week

State Dept says Blinken to meet Russia's Lavrov in Iceland next weekReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:34 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and discussed their upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial in Iceland next week, the State Department said.
Blinken repeated his call on Russia to release detained Americans in the country and he provided Lavrov with an overview of U.S. policy toward North Korea, the Department said in a statement.
