Left Menu

PM Modi reviews availability, supply of oxygen and medicines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines in the wake of surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:43 IST
PM Modi reviews availability, supply of oxygen and medicines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines in the wake of surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. He was briefed that the government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of COVID-19 as well Mucormycosis.

A PMO release said the ministers updated the Prime Minister that they are in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance production and extend all kind of help needed. He was also informed about the current production and stock of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for each such drug.

The meeting was briefed that states are being provided medicines in good quantities. The Prime Minister was also informed that the production of all drugs including Remdesivir has been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks. He said that India has a very vibrant pharma sector and government's continued close coordination with them will ensure proper availability of all medicines.

He also took stock of the situation on oxygen availability and supply in the country. It was discussed that the supply of oxygen is now more than three times the supply during the peak of first wave.

He was briefed about the operations of oxygen rail and sorties by IAF planes. The Prime Minister was also informed about the status of procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders as well as the status of PSA plants being installed across the country.

He remarked that states should be asked to operationalize ventilators in a time-bound manner and resolve technical and training issues with the help of the manufacturers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Navy to contribute with its 'full might' in these difficult times: Navy Chief on COVID-19

India is perhaps facing the biggest humanitarian challenge after the Independence because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Indian Navy will collectively rise to confront the adversity facing the nation, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh ...

Guj govt allows MA, MA-Vatsalya cards for COVID-19 treatment

In a relief to people from lower income groups in Gujarat, the state government allowed them to use their Mukhyamantri Amrutam MA cards and MA- Vatsalya cards to avail free COVID-19 treatment up to Rs 50,000 at private hospitals.The decisio...

UPDATE 2-'She's a hero': Liz Cheney down but not out in Wyoming after crossing Trump

When lifelong Wyoming Republican Tage Benson and Democrat Chamois Andersen met for the first time at the Owl in the Attic antiques store in Laramie this past weekend, they quickly put their political differences aside. Their home states emb...

Pro-Russian lawmaker leaves Ukraine prosecutors after reading charges

Viktor Medvedchuk, the Kremlins most prominent ally in Ukraine, left the office of the Prosecutor General on Wednesday after reading the charges against him without being detained, Interfax news agency reported. Ukrainian authorities on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021