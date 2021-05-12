Left Menu

SC Commission head Sampla on two-day Bengal visit after complaints of atrocities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 23:00 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Taking a serious note of complaints of atrocities on Dalits in West Bengal, National Commission for Schedule Castes chairman Vijay Sampla will visit the state for two days starting Thursday.

He will be visiting the complainants and victims in their villages to make an on the spot assessment of the incidents.

Sampla, in statement, said he will be visiting villages Nabagram and Balcaba in East Bardhaman district on May 13 and in village Sarisa in South 24 Parganas district to take a first-hand account from the victims the next day.

He has also called a meeting of the West Bengal chief secretary and the Director General of Police on May 14 evening to ensure justice to the schedule caste victims, the statement said.

