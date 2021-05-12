Blinken in call with Israeli PM Netanyahu voiced concern over rocket attacks on Israel

Blinken in call with Israeli PM Netanyahu voiced concern over rocket attacks on IsraelReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 23:07 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, as hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants have escalated to their most intense in years.
In the phone call, Blinken expressed his concerns regarding the "barrage of rocket attacks" on Israel, while reiterating his call on all parties to de-escalate tensions. He emphasized to Netanyahu the need for both Israelis and Palestinians to live in safety and security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
