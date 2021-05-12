Left Menu

Tennis-Halep out of Italian Open after calf injury

Former French Open champion Simona Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber on Wednesday with a calf injury, raising doubts over her participation at Roland Garros.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 23:27 IST
Tennis-Halep out of Italian Open after calf injury

Former French Open champion Simona Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber on Wednesday with a calf injury, raising doubts over her participation at Roland Garros. Third seed Halep was leading 6-1 3-3 when she showed discomfort while trying to reach a first serve from her German opponent.

Halep massaged her left calf before hobbling to her bench, where she received treatment from a physio. Unable to move, Halep decided to withdraw from the match and needed assistance to get off the court, causing doubt over whether she would be fit in time for the French Open, which begins on May 30.

Kerber will next face another former French Open winner, Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, in the round of 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia urges 'quartet' meet on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that a meeting of four international mediators for resolving the intensifying Israeli-Palestinian conflict is urgently required.Israel said it killed 16 members of the Hamas armed win...

Top Israeli rabbi urges restraint amid reports of Jews attacking Arab citizens

One of Israels two chief rabbis appealed for restraint on Wednesday as media reported a spread of street attacks by Jews on members of the countrys Arab minority, some of whom have mounted violent protests in solidarity with Gaza Palestinia...

Police: Woman posed as student to promote Instagram page

A 28-year-old woman who wanted to promote her Instagram page attempted to blend in with students at a Miami-area high school, police said.Mondays stunt at American Senior High School landed Audrey Francisquini in jail, where shes facing cha...

Global concern grows as COVID-19 variant ravages rural India

Indias coronavirus death toll crossed 250,000 on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, leaving families to weep over the dead in rural hospitals or camp in wards to te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021