U.N. chief calls on doubling output capacity for COVID-19 vaccines

U.N. chief calls on doubling output capacity for COVID-19 vaccinesReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 23:29 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for the need to double the capacity of COVID-19 vaccine production.
Speaking at a briefing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after talks in Moscow, he also said Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is able to address the pandemic challenges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antonio Guterres
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russia
- Sputnik
- United Nations
- Moscow
- Russian
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: India's total deaths from COVID-19 passes 200,000 marks; Russia's Sputnik V developers reject Brazil's criticisms and more
Russia reports 7,848 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths
Mexico agrees domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
Russian FM: US-Russia ties worse than during Cold War
Bulgarian prosecutors see possible Russian involvement in munitions depots blasts