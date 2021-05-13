Left Menu

Ahmedabad: Army's Konark Corps GOC visits COVID-19 hospital

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-05-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 00:01 IST
After the functioning of the 900-bed 'Dhanvantri' COVID hospital was taken over by the Indian Armed Forces, a senior officer of the Southern Command of the Indian Army visited the facility on Wednesday and assured the state government of all support.

Around 600 patients are currently under treatment at the facility that was recently set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with the support of the state government amid the second wave of coronavirus.

General Officer Commanding of Konark Corps of the Army's Southern Command, Lieutenant General P S Minhas, visited the facility and assured that the Army will go to any extent to fight and defeat the pandemic.

''Indian Army is with the nation in these testing times,'' he said, after a visit to the facility where he appreciated the hard work of COVID warriors in transforming the recovery rate and high-quality patient care, a defence release said.

As part of its national effort to fight Covid, the functioning of 900 bedded Dhanvantri Covid Medical facility at Ahmedabad was entrusted to Indian Army. The medical facility has been raised by the combined efforts of all three Services (Army, IAF and Navy), it added.

After reviewing the efforts, Lt Gen Minhas updated Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat on the Army's medical operations.

