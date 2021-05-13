Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 00:23 IST
One held for hacking YouTuber's bank account, diverting money

Police have arrested a mechanical engineer for allegedly hacking the bank account of a YouTuber and diverting Rs 23.5 lakh from it, an official said here on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Lalit Devkar, he said.

''Ashish Bhatia, who usually posts web series and various videos on YouTube, gets payment through subscription every month,'' he said, adding that the amount is usually in lakhs.

However, he did not receive any such payment in April, the official said.

''While checking the bank account, Bhatia found that it has been hacked, following which he lodged a complaint at North Region Cyber Police station,'' he added.

During the investigation, it came to light that Devkar had hacked his bank account and diverted the subscription amount to his own account, he said.

Devkar was arrested by the police and a local court sent him to judicial custody, he said adding that Rs 20 lakh have been recovered from his account.

