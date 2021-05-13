Left Menu

Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

A man suspected of shooting three people in New Yorks Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday in Florida, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody near Jacksonville, the official said, four days after the shooting Saturday that rattled the Big Apple tourist haven known as the Crossroads of the World. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on the condition of anonymity.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-05-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 00:35 IST
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

A man suspected of shooting three people in New York's Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday in Florida, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody near Jacksonville, the official said, four days after the shooting Saturday that rattled the Big Apple tourist haven known as the “Crossroads of the World.” The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on the condition of anonymity. New York City police scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Muhammad was listed Wednesday in an inmate database for the Bradford County, Florida sheriff's office. Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Muhammad is suspected of wounding three people with stray bullets during a dispute in Times Square at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot. The 4-year-old girl, from Brooklyn, was also shot in the leg.

Police released videos and photos of Muhammad and asked the public for help tracking him down. His family made a public plea for him to turn himself in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Imperial jewels sell for $3 million in Christie's auction

An imperial jewellery sale including a set of sapphire and diamond items that belonged to Napoleons adoptive daughter fetched nearly 3 million at auction at Christies in Geneva on Thursday, as the rare sale of objects directly linked to the...

Biden spoke to Netanyahu, believes conflict will conclude soon

U.S. President Joe Biden sounded an optimistic tone on Wednesday about violence between Israelis and Palestinians concluding soon after he had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.My expectation and hope is th...

Rugby-Toulouse captain Marchand to miss Champions Cup final due to ban

Toulouse captain Julien Marchand will miss the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle after he was handed a four-week suspension for a dangerous tackle in the semi-final, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. France hooker Marchand was ...

U.S. lifts sanctions on senior figure in Mexico's Sinaloa cartel

The United States lifted financial sanctions on a top lieutenant of Mexicos Sinaloa drug cartel on Wednesday, saying Jesus El Rey Zambada, who gave testimony against kingpin Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, had shown behavioral change.Information p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021