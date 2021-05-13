U.N. Yemen envoy to stay in job until transition announced

U.N. Yemen envoy to stay in job until transition announcedReuters | New York | Updated: 13-05-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 01:01 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed veteran British diplomat Martin Griffiths as the world body's new aid chief on Wednesday, and said Griffiths would continue as the U.N. Yemen mediator "until a transition has been announced."
Several sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Griffiths had been tapped to replace Mark Lowcock as the U.N. under-secretary-general and emergency relief coordinator.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antonio Guterres
- Martin Griffiths
- British
- Mark Lowcock
- U.N.
- Griffiths
ALSO READ
British PM Johnson under pressure over apartment renovation
Sport-British sport unites to support football in social media boycott
Helping India with British science, says UK as it buys 60mn more COVID vaccines
Rugby-England Rugby joins British sport in social media boycott
British regulator cites 41 more blood clot reports following AstraZeneca shots