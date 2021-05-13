Left Menu

U.S. lifts sanctions on senior figure in Mexico's Sinaloa cartel

The United States lifted financial sanctions on a top lieutenant of Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel on Wednesday, saying Jesus "El Rey" Zambada, who gave testimony against kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, had shown behavioral change. Information published by the U.S. Treasury Department said that Zambada was removed from the sanctions list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 02:00 IST
U.S. lifts sanctions on senior figure in Mexico's Sinaloa cartel

The United States lifted financial sanctions on a top lieutenant of Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel on Wednesday, saying Jesus "El Rey" Zambada, who gave testimony against kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, had shown behavioral change.

Information published by the U.S. Treasury Department said that Zambada was removed from the sanctions list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control. A department spokesman said Zambada was no longer engaged in sanctionable activities.

El Rey, or The King, was arrested in 2008 after a gunbattle in Mexico City, where he was suspected of controlling smuggling through the capital's international airport. He was extradited to the United States four years later. El Rey demonstrated a change in behavior and circumstances, the spokesman said, adding that the primary goal of sanctions is behavioral change. A person could be re-designated should new evidence or circumstances merit, he said.

A U.S. law enforcement official declined to discuss Zambada's whereabouts or legal status, saying such information is not public. Brother to the head of the Sinaloa cartel, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, El Rey was a witness at the trial in the United States of former cartel boss Guzman in 2019. El Mayo's son, Vicente Zambada, also testified.

The two witnesses had pleaded guilty to U.S. charges and agreed to testify against Guzman, accused of trafficking tons of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine into the United States. Guzman was convicted by a jury and is imprisoned in the United States.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has previously said El Rey is not in its custody, leading to speculation he may be in a witness protection program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat to consider crematorium workers as corona warriors

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that the state government will consider crematorium employees as corona warriors and provide them all the benefits with effect from April 1, 2020. The state government will also provide ...

Colonial Pipeline begins restart as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

Colonial Pipeline said on Wednesday it has begun to restart the nations largest pipeline network, six days after a ransomware attack prompted it to shut the line, triggering fuel shortages and panic buying in the southeastern United States....

Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures

Israel has pressed ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing as many as 10 senior Hamas military figures and toppling a pair of high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities in a series of airstrikes. The Islamic militan...

Colonial Pipeline has no plan to pay ransom to hackers -sources

Colonial Pipeline does not plan to pay the ransom demanded by hackers who have encrypted its data, according to sources familiar with the companys response on Wednesday. The hack prompted a pipeline shutdown that is now in its sixth day and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021