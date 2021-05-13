Left Menu

Days after bombing, Afghans despair at three-day limit to ceasefire

The Taliban observed a similar truce last year. "If a ceasefire had been declared some days ago, perhaps these schoolgirls would have been alive and celebrating Eid with their families," said Shah Wali, a Kabul shopkeeper, referring to Saturday's bomb attack on a girls school mainly attended by Shi'ite Muslim members of the Hazara ethnic minority.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 02:24 IST
Days after bombing, Afghans despair at three-day limit to ceasefire

An announcement by the Taliban that they would cease fire for three days for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr has been met by many Afghans with little but despair, just days after a bombing that killed at least 80 people, most of them schoolgirls.

The insurgents said late on Sunday they were offering the pause in fighting so Afghans could celebrate Eid in peace. The truce is meant to come into force on Thursday morning, at a critical moment with U.S. forces in the process of withdrawing after 20 years. But many Afghans described the short holiday pause in fighting as a fruitless gesture. The Taliban observed a similar truce last year.

"If a ceasefire had been declared some days ago, perhaps these schoolgirls would have been alive and celebrating Eid with their families," said Shah Wali, a Kabul shopkeeper, referring to Saturday's bomb attack on a girls school mainly attended by Shi'ite Muslim members of the Hazara ethnic minority. "It is a good and appropriate action, but not only on the three days of Eid... we want a permanent ceasefire," he told Reuters.

The Taliban have condemned Saturday's bombing, which U.S. officials suspect may have been the work of a rival militant group, such as Islamic State. University student Shugufa Azaryoon, 22, said she did not welcome the ceasefire at all. Previous ceasefires had been used by Taliban fighters only to regroup and launch attacks after Eid, she said.

PERMANENT CEASEFIRE HASHTAG The Afghan government wants the Taliban to agree to a more comprehensive ceasefire to promote political talks. The Taliban say they want to lay down their arms, but cannot do so permanently until a political settlement is reached.

Meanwhile, the hashtag "AfghansWantPermanentCeasefire" trended in Afghanistan on Facebook and Twitter in the lead up to Eid, which marks the end of the Ramadan holy fasting month. Facebook user Sadaf Jamali wrote: "I kill people in Ramadan, I don’t kill people in Eid, but after Eid I will (kill) them again...This is Taliban’s logic #AfghansWantPermanentCeasefire".

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters that the social media trend was an "emotional thing" and that the group "respected" these emotions. "But a ceasefire is something bigger than emotion, it is related to the larger issue of our country," he said, adding that there would be no permanent ceasefire until the insurgent group's goal of restoring an Islamic government is achieved.

A day before the ceasefire was to begin, Taliban insurgents launched an offensive and took control of a key district located an hour's drive from the capital Kabul. Washington, which is pulling its remaining troops out of Afghanistan over the next four months, had long said its withdrawal was conditional on the Taliban reducing violence, but now says it is leaving no matter what.

U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad welcomed the announcement of the three-day ceasefire, but said on Twitter that "Afghans deserve much more: a political settlement & a permanent ceasefire." Government employee Saifullah Khan said the three-day ceasefire did not leave enough time to travel to spend the holiday with his family, who live in a village two-days' journey away.

"I wish they had announced a longer ceasefire," he said. "Like hundreds of thousands of other Afghans I have to wait for a real and permanent ceasefire...only a miracle can make this possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat to consider crematorium workers as corona warriors

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that the state government will consider crematorium employees as corona warriors and provide them all the benefits with effect from April 1, 2020. The state government will also provide ...

Colonial Pipeline begins restart as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

Colonial Pipeline said on Wednesday it has begun to restart the nations largest pipeline network, six days after a ransomware attack prompted it to shut the line, triggering fuel shortages and panic buying in the southeastern United States....

Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures

Israel has pressed ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing as many as 10 senior Hamas military figures and toppling a pair of high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities in a series of airstrikes. The Islamic militan...

Colonial Pipeline has no plan to pay ransom to hackers -sources

Colonial Pipeline does not plan to pay the ransom demanded by hackers who have encrypted its data, according to sources familiar with the companys response on Wednesday. The hack prompted a pipeline shutdown that is now in its sixth day and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021