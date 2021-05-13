Biden signs executive order to improve U.S. cybersecurity amid Colonial Pipeline breach

Biden signs executive order to improve U.S. cybersecurity amid Colonial Pipeline breachReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 04:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 04:10 IST
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to improve federal cyber security capabilities and digital security standards across the private sector.
The order comes after a cyber attack on Colonial Pipeline, which caused a pipeline shutdown that is now in its sixth day and has led to panic buying and gasoline shortages in the Southeastern United States
