Left Menu

Suspect in New York Times Square shootings arrested in Florida

The suspect is being held by Starke police while officials seek to extradite him to New York, Essig added.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 04:30 IST
Suspect in New York Times Square shootings arrested in Florida

The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said.

"While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found. The gunfire, in which police said the victims did not appear to be the intended targets, erupted late on Saturday afternoon in one of the most-visited tourist destinations in the country and with an always heavy police presence.

All the victims are expected to make full recoveries. Police said they mounted an intensive investigation, which was still ongoing.

"You can only imagine: It's daytime, shooting, Times Square, thousands of hours of video cameras to be reviewed, witnesses to be interviewed," said NYPD Chief Of Detectives James Essig. "And here we are four days later, with an apprehension." The suspect, Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals Service officers at a McDonald's parking lot in Starke with a woman believed to be his girlfriend who was driving their car, Essig said.

Detectives determined that Muhammad was heading south and was spotted on a video camera in Fayetteville, North Carolina, he said. The suspect is being held by Starke police while officials seek to extradite him to New York, Essig added. The girl, who was shot in the leg, had come to Times Square with her family to buy toys, Shea said on Saturday. The other two victims were a 23-year-old female tourist from Rhode Island who was also shot in the leg and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey who was shot in the foot, he said.

Police believe the shootings came during a dispute between two to four people who had no connection to the victims. While gun violence and other crimes have jumped in New York and other American cities since the onset of the pandemic, the shootings in highly visible Times Square shocked officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US-approved vaccines effective against B1617 variant of COVID-19: Official

COVID-19 vaccines approved by the United States like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have effectiveness against the B1617 variant of the virus that is predominant in India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the pan...

Brazil to halt Sinovac vaccine production as Chinese supplies held up

Brazil will run out of raw materials to produce Sinovac Biotech Ltds COVID-19 vaccine by Friday, as a supply shipment has been held up in Chinese export clearance, authorities in the state of Sao Paulo said on Wednesday. Sao Paulo Governor ...

Hamas hits deep in Israel, which pummels Gaza as Biden predicts conflict's end

Hamas launched rockets at Tel Aviv and toward Jerusalem early on Thursday and Israel vowed to keep pummelling the Islamist faction in Gaza despite a prediction by U.S. President Joe Biden that their fiercest hostilities in years might end s...

At least 65 killed in Gaza, 7 in Israel as clashes intensify

Amid the deepening unrest between Israel and Palestine, the death toll in Gaza has reached 65, and 7 in Israel as the Hamas group launched a new barrage of airstrikes.Al Jazeera reported that heavy bombardment on the Gaza Strip continued, k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021