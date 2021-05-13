Left Menu

Firefighters who photographed Kobe Bryant crash scene to be fired -court filing

NBC News said a spokesman for the department declined to comment because litigation was pending and he could not confirm whether the firefighters were fired or suspended. Vanessa Bryant has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the operator of the helicopter.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 05:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 05:12 IST
Firefighters who photographed Kobe Bryant crash scene to be fired -court filing

Two Los Angeles County firefighters accused of taking pictures of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash scene have been notified that they would be fired and a third was given a suspension notice, according to a filing in a lawsuit brought by his widow. Bryant, 41, a retired, 18-time all-star for the National Basketball Association's Los Angeles Lakers, was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and all seven others aboard a helicopter that crashed in foggy weather north of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

His widow, Vanessa Bryant, sued Los Angeles County following media reports that first responders took pictures of the victims and showed them to other people in situations unrelated to the crash investigation. Bryant first sued the Sheriff's Department, alleging deputies used their personal cellphones to take pictures of the dead "for their own personal gratification." The suit was later amended to add the county fire department, accusing firefighters of similar acts.

A filing in the lawsuit, dated Monday and reported by NBC News on Wednesday, makes reference to fire department investigation reports sent to the three disciplined firefighters last year. "The letters announce an 'intention to discharge' two of the recipients and an 'intention to suspend' the third," said the document that Bryant's lawyers filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The filing said it only referenced the letters, rather than attach them as exhibits, to respect privacy concerns raised by the defendants and to avoid further paperwork. The fire department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. NBC News said a spokesman for the department declined to comment because litigation was pending and he could not confirm whether the firefighters were fired or suspended.

Vanessa Bryant has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the operator of the helicopter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken, Austin urged to do more to protect Afghans who worked for U.S.

Former senior U.S. officials have urged the U.S. secretaries of state and defense to do more to provide visas to Afghans who worked for the United States in Afghanistan before U.S. forces withdraw, according to letters seen by Reuters on We...

India received USD83 billion in remittances in 2020: World Bank report

India received over USD83 billion in remittances in 2020, a drop of just 0.2 per cent from the previous year, despite a pandemic that devastated the world economy, according to a World Bank report.China, which received USD59.5 billion in re...

Australia in 'active talks' with Moderna to produce COVID-19 vaccines onshore

Australia is in active talks with COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc to establish a domestic manufacturing facility for shots, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday, the day after securing 25 million doses from the company.Moderna on W...

BHP, Rio, Vale launch contest to cut haul truck emissions

The worlds top three iron ore miners on Thursday launched a competition to crowdsource efficient ways to deliver power to battery-electric haulage truck fleets as they strive to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The Charge on Innovation Challen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021