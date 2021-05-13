Left Menu

Karnataka to temporarily suspend COVID vaccination for 18-44 yrs age group from tomorrow

Karnataka Government will temporarily suspend the COVID vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years from May 14, said officials.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-05-2021 05:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 05:21 IST
Karnataka to temporarily suspend COVID vaccination for 18-44 yrs age group from tomorrow
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Government will temporarily suspend the COVID vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years from May 14, said officials. According to the state government, the order will be applicable to all government COVID vaccination centres in the state.

"Today the state government has decided that the vaccine procured directly by the state for vaccination of persons between 18 to 44 years will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries who are due for the second dose," reads the statement. Earlier, the state government had decided to utilise the complete supply of vaccines provided by the Centre for vaccination of beneficiaries of 45 years and above who were due for the second dose.

"Therefore all vaccines available with the state government including supplied byGoI and procured directly by the state, will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries due for the second dose. In this regard vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years (including those who have already booked appointments) will be temporarily suspended from May 14, 2021 till further orders. This order will be applicable for COVID vaccination at all government COVID vaccination centers in the state," it adds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken, Austin urged to do more to protect Afghans who worked for U.S.

Former senior U.S. officials have urged the U.S. secretaries of state and defense to do more to provide visas to Afghans who worked for the United States in Afghanistan before U.S. forces withdraw, according to letters seen by Reuters on We...

India received USD83 billion in remittances in 2020: World Bank report

India received over USD83 billion in remittances in 2020, a drop of just 0.2 per cent from the previous year, despite a pandemic that devastated the world economy, according to a World Bank report.China, which received USD59.5 billion in re...

Australia in 'active talks' with Moderna to produce COVID-19 vaccines onshore

Australia is in active talks with COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc to establish a domestic manufacturing facility for shots, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday, the day after securing 25 million doses from the company.Moderna on W...

BHP, Rio, Vale launch contest to cut haul truck emissions

The worlds top three iron ore miners on Thursday launched a competition to crowdsource efficient ways to deliver power to battery-electric haulage truck fleets as they strive to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The Charge on Innovation Challen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021