Biden plans remarks on Colonial Pipeline Thursday
President Joe Biden plans to talk about the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in remarks on Thursday, according to his schedule for the day released late on Wednesday. Biden's goal is to reassure Americans after a ransomware attack forced the pipeline to shut down, which led to an abrupt gasoline shortage in the southeastern United States.
Colonial Pipeline began to slowly restart the nation's largest fuel pipeline network on Wednesday. Biden's remarks are scheduled for 11:50 AM EDT Thursday.
