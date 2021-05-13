2 killed, 1 hurt as truck hits two-wheeler in UP's Kaushambi

2 killed, 1 hurt as truck hits two-wheeler in UP's KaushambiPTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 13-05-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 08:24 IST
Two people, including a minor, were killed and another person was injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a truck in the Manjhanpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place near Devra village on Wednesday when the two-wheeler on which Chhotu (15), Abhishek (20) and Ramesh were travelling was hit by the truck, they added.
While Chhotu and Abhishek were killed on the spot, Ramesh was admitted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.
The truck overturned after hitting the two-wheeler and was seized by the police. The driver of the truck is absconding.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
