Japan govt asks businesses to help with vaccination drive - Kyodo

Japan's vaccine chief, Taro Kono, met with a top official of the country's biggest business lobby on Thursday to ask that companies help vaccinate workers, Kyodo News reported.

Kono met with Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Vice Chair Tetsuro Tomita, who responded that the corporate sector would do everything possible to meet the request, according to Kyodo.

