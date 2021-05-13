Maharashtra: Jobless man commits suicide in Thane

A 32-year-old man, who was unemployed and unable to get married, allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the man, who was in an inebriated state, hanged himself from the ceiling with a rope at his house in Nizampura area here, a police spokesperson said.

He used to feel lonely and was upset as he was not getting any job, the official said.

The police sent the for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, he added.

