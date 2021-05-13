Police seize arms & ammunition in Jharkhand

Police seized arms and ammunition including a country-made rifle and pistol during raids in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district, an official said.

The raids were conducted at Tirilposhi area under Manoharpur block on Wednesday after a tip-off that arms and ammunition were kept for likely attack on security forces, the official said.

During the raids, the police recovered a country-made rifle, a pistol, detonator, wireless set, camera flash, and wires among other things, he said.

Meanwhile, Giridih police seized 20 cartons of liquor from the Bagodar area during a joint raid with excise department personnel.

