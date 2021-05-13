Left Menu

PIL in Delhi HC seeking compensation for deaths due to lack of oxygen, COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:06 IST
A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court, urging it to direct the Centre and the city government to frame guidelines for providing monetary compensation to the families of the patients who died due to a lack of oxygen supply during the COVID-19 pandemic and also to those who succumbed to the viral disease.

The plea moved by a lawyer has suggested that the compensation should be paid from the National Disaster Response Fund or the PM CARES Fund to provide relief to those families who have no means to sustain themselves as most of them have lost the sole breadwinner to COVID-19.

Advocate Purav Middha, in his petition, has said since the number of COVID-19 victims is increasing at an alarming rate, the governments ought to formulate a compensation scheme to aid in the survival of such families.

He has claimed that if people die during the pandemic due to a lack of oxygen and medicines, the governments are to be held accountable as the public health system is unable to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic.

