Left Menu

2 killed as bike collides with car after being hit by stray bull

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:25 IST
2 killed as bike collides with car after being hit by stray bull

Two people were killed and one other injured when their motorcycle after being hit by a stray bull lost control and collided with an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Thursday.

Vikram (18) and Nanko (35) were killed in the incident that took place near Madan Kothi on Wednesday, they said.

One Pintu Verma (24) was injured but his condition is stated to be stable, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks end lower on soft bank lending, Sino-U.S. tensions

China stocks ended lower on Thursday after the countrys latest bank lending data missed forecasts, and as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0 to 4,992.97, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1 to 3,429.54 po...

Thermo Fisher Scientific commits $10 million to support India’s fight against COVID-19

Mumbai, India May 13 2021 -Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has pledged 10 million as its contribution to Indias fight against COVID-19. As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate, this support aims to offer cash ...

Madhya Pradesh govt announces free education for kids orphaned due to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID will be provided free education and Rs 5,000 monthly pension. We cannot leave such families, we are the gov...

Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till June 1

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.As per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021