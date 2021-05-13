Left Menu

Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to journalist Varun Hiremath accused of rape

The Delhi High court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Mumbai-based journalist Varun Hiremath who is accused of raping a Pune-based model.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Mumbai-based journalist Varun Hiremath who is accused of raping a Pune-based model. A bench of Justice Mukta Gupta while passing the order said, the order copy in this matter will not be uploaded as it contains portions of 164 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) statement and will be given dasti (handover) to concerned parties only.

Earlier the court had granted interim protection from arrest to Hiremath along with a direction to join the investigation to put his version forward and to verify the true facts of the case. Varun Hiremath was represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, advocate Vijay Aggarwal, advocate Sandeep Kapur and briefed by team of Karanjawala & Co. in the matter.

The Court had recently heard the matter through an in-camera proceeding after senior advocate Kapil Sibal requested that. Earlier Hiremath's bail plea was dismissed by the trial Court.

Varun Hiremath was anticipating arrest in connection with the FIR filed by a 22-year-old, Pune based woman in the Chanakyapuri Police Station, New Delhi under section 376 (punishment for rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The Delhi Police had also issued a lookout circular against him, barring him from leaving the country.

Earlier, Bombay High Court vide order dated February 1, 2021, rejected Hiremath's transit anticipatory bail after observing that "There is no dispute about powers to grant transit anticipatory bail. The applicant is charged under Section 376 of IPC. The applicant may approach the appropriate court. I am not inclined to grant such relief in this case." According to the said FIR, the woman had alleged that Varun Hiremath, while visiting Pune had met her on "Tinder" , a geosocial networking and online dating platform, and had allegedly developed a sexual relationship with her.

Thereafter on February 19, 2021, when Hiremath had come to visit Delhi, the woman decided to meet him in the national capital on February 20, 2021. A meeting took place between the two of them in Khan Market after which they went to the ITC Maurya hotel. According to the complaint, it was alleged by the woman that she was raped by Hiremath in the said five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri. However, the said allegations are denied by Hiremath as being "false and frivolous" as the FIR was registered after a delay of 3 days i.e. on 23rd February 2021. (ANI)

