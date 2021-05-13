Step back from the brink, UK tells Hamas, Israel and Palestinians
Britain's minister for the Middle East on Thursday called on Hamas, Israel, and the Palestinians to step back from the brink of what he cast as a terrible escalation, and told the Islamist group to cease rocket attacks on the Jewish state.Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:50 IST
Britain's minister for the Middle East on Thursday called on Hamas, Israel, and the Palestinians to step back from the brink of what he cast as a terrible escalation, and told the Islamist group to cease rocket attacks on the Jewish state. "It is important for both sides to take a step back," James Cleverly, a junior foreign minister who deals with the Middle East and North Africa, told Sky News.
"We have seen however an unprecedented level of rocket attack into Israel," he said. "We want to see the rocket attacks stop."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jewish
- Sky News
- Palestinians
- Islamist
- Britain
- Israel
- Middle East
- James Cleverly
- Hamas
- North Africa
ALSO READ
EU lawmakers clear post-Brexit trade deal with Britain
Distrustful EU lawmakers back trade deal with Britain
Senior U.S. delegation headed to Middle East amid concerns about Iran deal
Britain rules out export restrictions on pharma products
Britain imposes 85% aid cut to UN family planning programme -Sky News