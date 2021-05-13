Left Menu

China's Jan-April direct foreign investment up 38.6% -commerce ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:45 IST
China's Jan-April direct foreign investment up 38.6% -commerce ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first four months of the year jumped 38.6% from the same period last year to 397.07 billion yuan ($61.55 billion), China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

($1 = 6.4510 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC dismisses plea against AAP MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea against Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli dismissed the petition and said that it is no...

RS has contributed greatly to country's progress, upheld states' rights: VP Naidu

The Rajya Sabha has contributed greatly to the countrys progress and upheld the rights of the states in Indias federal structure, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday.His observations came as on this day in 1952, the Upper House...

Thailand reports record COVID-19 infections after prison clusters

Thailand announced a daily record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday after clusters in two jails saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected, among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.Authoriti...

Singapore reports most COVID-19 cases in 8 months amid airport cluster

Singapores health ministry on Thursday reported 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number since mid-September, with 17 of the fresh cases linked to a cluster at Changi Airport. Authorities had started testing all worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021