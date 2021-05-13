China's Jan-April direct foreign investment up 38.6% -commerce ministry

China's Jan-April direct foreign investment up 38.6% -commerce ministryReuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:45 IST
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first four months of the year jumped 38.6% from the same period last year to 397.07 billion yuan ($61.55 billion), China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.
($1 = 6.4510 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- commerce ministry