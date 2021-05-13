Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh govt releases Rs 66 crore for COVID-19 related expenses

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:53 IST
Arunachal Pradesh govt releases Rs 66 crore for COVID-19 related expenses

The Arunachal Pradesh government has released an amount of over Rs 66 crore to the Health department and all deputy commissioners of the district for COVID-19 related expenses.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that the amount has been released from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for effective Covid management in the state.

''Pursuant to decision of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), for effective management of #COVID19, Rs 66.0029 crores of SDRF has been released to Health Department and all Deputy Commissioners for Covid related expenses,'' Khandu tweeted.

Out of total released fund, an amount of Rs 29.15 crore has been earmarked for clearing pending liabilities of COVID-19 related expenditures at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun near here, and an amount of Rs 17.57 crore for procurement of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits, Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu said in two separate orders issued on Tuesday.

Salu in the orders stated that the amount was released from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) under sub-window response and relief in favour of Director of Health and Family Welfare who would incur the expenditure as per government norms, guidelines and instructions issued from time to time.

''The utilization certificates against the allocated fund should be submitted as required under government norms immediately,'' the orders said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC dismisses plea against AAP MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea against Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli dismissed the petition and said that it is no...

RS has contributed greatly to country's progress, upheld states' rights: VP Naidu

The Rajya Sabha has contributed greatly to the countrys progress and upheld the rights of the states in Indias federal structure, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday.His observations came as on this day in 1952, the Upper House...

Thailand reports record COVID-19 infections after prison clusters

Thailand announced a daily record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday after clusters in two jails saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected, among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.Authoriti...

Singapore reports most COVID-19 cases in 8 months amid airport cluster

Singapores health ministry on Thursday reported 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number since mid-September, with 17 of the fresh cases linked to a cluster at Changi Airport. Authorities had started testing all worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021