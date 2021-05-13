China denies report it is considering replacing Liu He as economic envoy to U.S.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:01 IST
A report by the Wall Street Journal that China is considering replacing Vice Premier Liu He as its top economic envoy to the United States is untrue, said the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.
Ministry spokesman Gao Feng was speaking at a news conference in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
