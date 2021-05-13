Maha: 2 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli

Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday morning, a senior police official said.

The gun battle took place at a forest in Morchul village under Dhanora taluka around 6 am, when a team comprising C-60 commandos, a specialized combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, and other security personnel was patrolling in the area, he said.

The police had specific information that a group of more than 25 ultras had gathered in the forest at Morchul, located around 900 km from here, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said.

On seeing the police team, Naxals opened fire at them following which the security personnel retaliated, he said.

After the gunfight, the rebels fled into the dense forest.

Later, during a search of the area, the police recovered bodies of two ultras, included a female, and other Naxal-related material, he said, adding that the two rebels were yet to be identified.

The police team is now returning to its base, he said.

