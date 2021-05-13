Left Menu

BRICS nations keen on multilateral social security framework

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:23 IST
BRICS nations keen on multilateral social security framework

The representatives of BRICS nations have expressed willingness to have a multilateral social security framework in order to safeguard workers' rights.

The Social Security Agreement will help the international workers to port their benefit to their home countries thereby preventing loss of their hard earned money. Further they are exempted from contributing (towards social security schemes) both in home as well as host countries.

The multilateral social security framework would help international workers to avoid double contributions in a cluster of such nations.

The views were expressed by member nations' representatives at the first BRICS Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting held on May 11 and 12, 2021 at New Delhi in a virtual format, a statement said.

India Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra, chaired the meeting.

India has assumed the BRICS Presidency this year.

The prime agenda for the discussions were Promoting Social Security Agreements amongst BRICS nations, formalization of labour markets, participation of women in the labour force and Gig and Platform workers' role in the labour market.

Apart from representatives of member nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the representatives of International Labour Organization (ILO) and International Social Security Agency (ISSA) also made valuable interventions and suggestions on the agenda issues.

''On the issue of Social Security Agreement (SSA), the member nations resolved to enter into dialogue and discussion with each other and take it forward towards signing of the agreements, while the ISSA and ILO on their part, expressed willingness to provide technical support in facilitating conclusion of such agreements,'' it said.

The member nations also converged on devising a multilateral framework for the same (social security agreement) at a later stage, it said.

The member nations also discussed various initiatives taken by them towards formalization of jobs and how COVID-19 has enhanced informalization risk.

The member countries resolved to promote participation of women in remunerative, productive and decent work and to extend social security cover to the women workers engaged in the informal sector. The impact of COVID-19 on participation of women in the labour force was also discussed.

On the issue of Gig and Platform workers and their role in the labour market, the member nations discussed how the proliferation of digital labour platforms is transforming the labour processes in the world of work.

Challenges faced by them and various measures being taken by member nations including extension of social protection system were also discussed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC dismisses plea against AAP MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea against Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli dismissed the petition and said that it is no...

RS has contributed greatly to country's progress, upheld states' rights: VP Naidu

The Rajya Sabha has contributed greatly to the countrys progress and upheld the rights of the states in Indias federal structure, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday.His observations came as on this day in 1952, the Upper House...

Thailand reports record COVID-19 infections after prison clusters

Thailand announced a daily record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday after clusters in two jails saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected, among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.Authoriti...

Singapore reports most COVID-19 cases in 8 months amid airport cluster

Singapores health ministry on Thursday reported 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number since mid-September, with 17 of the fresh cases linked to a cluster at Changi Airport. Authorities had started testing all worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021