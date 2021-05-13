China says supports talks on WTO proposal for intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

China says supports talks on WTO proposal for intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccinesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:30 IST
China's Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that China supports a proposal by the World Trade Organization for an intellectual property protection waiver on COVID-19 vaccines to enter the consultation stage.
The European Union has backed a U.S. proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, but drugmakers and some other governments opposed the idea, saying it would not solve global inoculation shortages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
