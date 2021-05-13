Left Menu

PTI | Surat | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:33 IST
Guj: 13-year-old boy dies while performing stunt in Surat

A 13-year-old boy was strangled to death after a rope got entangled around his neck when he was allegedly performing a stunt at his home in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Thursday.

According to the boy's parents, the Class 8 student was fond of making videos of stunts and uploading them on social media and video sharing platforms such as TikTok, an official said.

The death came to light on Wednesday evening when the boy was found hanging from a rope attached to a large nail on the wall of the verandah of his house in Sarthana area of the city, inspector M K Gurjar of Sarthana police station said.

''We assume that the incident took place around 5 pm when others in the family were not at home. When the boy was found hanging from a rope around 6.30 pm, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,'' the official said.

Although the primary probe and the boy's parents have confirmed the death-by-stunt theory, the police are also investigating the suicide angle, as his parents had recently prohibited him from using the mobile phone, he said.

The victim's friends and parents have told the police that he was fond of singing, dancing and performing stunts, he said, adding that the boy had shot and uploaded numerous videos of stunts on TikTok and other platforms.

''It is possible that the boy died while performing some stunt with the rope. However, as his mother had seized his mobile phone a few days ago, it is possible that he may have committed suicide out of frustration,'' the official said.

PTI COR PJT ARU ARU

